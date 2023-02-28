NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Up 6.8%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.19. 623,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 970,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $16,915,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,676,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,090,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also

