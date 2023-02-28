Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Update

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

NMAKF stock remained flat at C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

