NEM (XEM) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEM (XEM) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, NEM has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a market cap of $473.15 million and approximately $247.35 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00422038 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28526987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

