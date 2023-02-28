Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKTR. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of NKTR opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

