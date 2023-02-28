Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKTR. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NKTR opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.