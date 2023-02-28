Needham & Company LLC Raises Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASUR. Cowen boosted their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ASUR stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

