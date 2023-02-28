Needham & Company LLC Raises Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target to $20.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASUR. Cowen boosted their target price on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Asure Software Stock Up 2.7 %
ASUR stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.77.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
