NCS Multistage (NCSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

NCS Multistage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.