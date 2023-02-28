Navcoin Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $3,827.60 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00214076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00103410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00055326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000892 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,592,699 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

