Navcoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $1,666.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00211139 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00102232 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00054829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,597,416 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

