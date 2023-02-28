National Bankshares Cuts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.32.

B2Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:BTO traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,878. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.61. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$6.39.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

