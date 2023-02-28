NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Given New $5.25 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s current price.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NanoViricides Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

