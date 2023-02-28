NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Given New $5.25 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.50 to $5.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 316.67% from the company’s current price.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.88.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
