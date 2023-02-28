Nano Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $120.85 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00405231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.78 or 0.00646008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00567254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00176671 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.