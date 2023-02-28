Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.91 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.20) EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 1.2 %

MYGN traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 1,410,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.