MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $1,452.07 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00849173 USD and is up 70.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,430.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

