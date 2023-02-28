MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI opened at $525.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.84. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

