MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CAO Jonathan D. Buck Sells 713 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $146.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.92.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,660,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

