Morgan Stanley Trims C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price to $5.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $261.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

