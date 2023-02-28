Morgan Stanley Increases Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $35.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE SAH opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

