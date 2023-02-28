Morgan Stanley Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $44.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of GLPG opened at $37.73 on Monday. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $8,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $5,326,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Galapagos by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Stories

