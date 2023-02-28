Morgan Stanley Cuts Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target to $42.00

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.62. Anterix has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $60.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 305,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after buying an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 56,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

