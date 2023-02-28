Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $69.26 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $151.15 or 0.00642703 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $69.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,517.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00405954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00567487 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00176903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00188604 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,246,294 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

