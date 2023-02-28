Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $78.59

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.59, but opened at $73.55. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 21,329 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

