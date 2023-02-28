Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc (LON:MIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MIG opened at GBX 78 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.29 million, a PE ratio of 557.14 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.57. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.13).

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

