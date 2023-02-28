MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.18, but opened at $95.53. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $97.61, with a volume of 229,785 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

