Mizuho Raises Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $20.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of BYND opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,810 shares of company stock worth $742,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 194,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,167.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 142,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

