Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.94

Mina (MINA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $801.09 million and approximately $67.94 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00417692 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,582.53 or 0.28233222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 851,554,808 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 851,554,807.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.94900952 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $45,113,591.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.