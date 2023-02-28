Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and $16,860.59 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

