Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $398,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.13. The company had a trading volume of 152,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,103. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

