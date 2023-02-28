MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MMT opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.