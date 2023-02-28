MetisDAO Price Reaches $32.91 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $32.91 or 0.00140546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $146.38 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00042083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00219424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,414.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,448,115 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,448,115.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.06033337 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $4,347,159.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.