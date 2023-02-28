Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $382,291.74 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $49.62 million and $382,291.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00012486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,952,089 coins and its circulating supply is 16,952,756 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,946,070 with 16,943,936 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

