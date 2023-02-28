Metawar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52.59 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $158.69 million and approximately $52.59 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00124602 USD and is down -49.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

