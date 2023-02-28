Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.28 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $657,408.85 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.01311360 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013851 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033259 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.01657718 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

