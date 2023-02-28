Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $38.00

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.