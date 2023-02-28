Mercantile Bank Co. (MBWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 15th

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $39.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

