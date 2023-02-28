MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,400.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,182.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,044.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $950.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

