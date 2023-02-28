MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.22.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG traded down C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.03. 2,372,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,257. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.91 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.