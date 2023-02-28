MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MEG. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.22.

MEG Energy Price Performance

MEG traded down C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.03. 2,372,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,257. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.91 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

