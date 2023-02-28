MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $952.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $1,320,394. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $15,920,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,203,130 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,667,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 395,302 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

