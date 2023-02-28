McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $356.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.27 and its 200-day moving average is $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $268.80 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

