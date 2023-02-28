McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.30.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 38.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $355.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.90. McKesson has a 1-year low of $268.66 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

