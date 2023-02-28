McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.57. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

