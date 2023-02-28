Maxim Group Downgrades Unisys (NYSE:UIS) to Hold

Maxim Group cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

UIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unisys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Unisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Unisys Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of UIS opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $322.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,400.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Unisys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Unisys by 12.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unisys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Unisys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

