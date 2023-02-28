Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.68

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 50246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

