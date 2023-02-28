MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $96.67 on Monday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 78,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

