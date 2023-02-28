Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million to $565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.95 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.
NASDAQ MASI traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.31. 576,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,072. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth $355,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
