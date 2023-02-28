Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $162.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

