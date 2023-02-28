Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Marin Software Trading Down 1.3 %

MRIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 148,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,959. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.