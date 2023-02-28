Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Marin Software Trading Down 1.3 %
MRIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 148,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,959. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Marin Software Company Profile
