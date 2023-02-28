Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 200.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.