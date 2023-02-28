Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

