Main Street Capital Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

