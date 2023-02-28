Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $103.84 million and $488,411.27 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Magic Internet Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00421734 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.29 or 0.28506436 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magic Internet Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magic Internet Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.